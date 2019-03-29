Law enforcement officials come together to learn more about school safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Law enforcement from around the Heartland learned more about what they can do to keep their schools safe at a safety workshop hosted by the Missouri School Safety Association.
The workshop had two speakers, Paul Fennewald with the National School Safety Association, and Emily Russell, the executive director of the Human Trafficking Task Force with the Attorney General’s Office. Fennewald talked about the radicalization of kids, while Russell talked about the implications of Human Trafficking on schools and college campuses.
Scott Ezell, the Region E Director for MOSSA, says it’s important to keep these issues at the front of officers’ minds.
“The active shooter is such a one in a million shot but the radicalization of youth and the human trafficking problem in Missouri that’s every day that the lives that these children are facing," said Ezell.
Fennewald is also a part of Governor Parson’s School Safety Task Force. He said the goal of the task force is similar to these workshops, to get officials together to talk about what works for in Missouri and what needs more work.
