Jackson Co. Health Dept. holds drug take-back, document shredding event

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office will hold a drug take-back and confidential document shredding event on Saturday, April 6.
It will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the health department, 415 Health Department Road, in Murphysboro, Ill.
The sheriff’s office will be on site to provide the safe and secure disposal of medications such as pills, creams and patches.
Items not accepted include liquids, needles and inhalers.
Shred It will be there with a mobile shredder. Examples of paper items that you can bring for shredding include bank statements, medical and insurance forms, personal files, old tax forms and receipts.
Paper clips and staples are acceptable, but binders and binder clips should be removed.
The event is rain or shine.
Items from businesses, schools, governments and other large generators will not be accepted.
Assistance will be available to those needing help removing items from their vehicle.
