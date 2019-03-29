2 injured in crash after SUV hits sign, tree

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County, Missouri, Thursday evening, March 28.
The crash happened on Route J just east of Perry County Road 722.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP), Jackie W. Parmley Sr., 59 of Ste. Genevieve, was driving an SUV eastbound and for an unknown reason traveled off the right side of the road.
The vehicle hit a sign and then a tree.
Parmley was seriously injured in the crash.
He was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.
Parmley’s passenger, 46-year-old Tara P. Parmley, of Festus, was transported by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injures.
MHP reports it is unknown if the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.
The SUV was towed from the scene. It is reportedly considered totaled.
