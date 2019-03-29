Honor those who served on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The national day set aside to honor Vietnam War Veterans takes place on March 29.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 28, 2017, calling for U.S. flags to be flown on March 29 for those who served.
The day honors those who served and sacrificed during the longest conflict in United States history.
