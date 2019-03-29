Heartland pilots bring supplies to Nebraska flood victims

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - The view from the sky stuck with a few local pilots as they flew over flooded towns in Nebraska.
The pilots decided to pack their planes for a second trip to help those impacted by the high waters.
“It’s really hard when you fly up there because you’re looking down and you’re seeing towns that are totally submerged,” said Larry Ray, a pilot from Hayti.
He loaded his truck with supplies to bring to people in Nebraska. He said they can’t access roads to go to the store due to flooding.
“It’s vitally important to them, because they have no other source. I mean they just simply cannot get out to get it," said Ray.
Once he packed up his truck, he went to the Kennett Memorial Airport to meet up with Marc Hoskins, his co-pilot in this volunteer work.
“We’re trying to help out with kind of an immediate need right now,” said Hoskins, a pilot from Kennett.
To do that, they’re donating their time and gas money while the community gave supplies for them to bring.
“People that don’t have a lot to people that have quite a bit, and everybody just comes together to help out," said Hoskins.
They’ve come together enough to take a second load back to Nebraska on Sunday, March 31. Their first trip was Friday, March 22 and their kindness hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“They met us at the airport and were very, very thankful. They were just very appreciative,” said Hoskins.
“You take these things down there, and you’re right there and you give it to them. You have an appreciation for how bad they need it, and they really like getting it, because of course they do need it," said Ray.
They both said seeing the need in Nebraska and the support from the southeast Missouri community made them want to go back again.
“I think in these smaller communities, it’s a little bit tighter knit. But ya know everyone knows that there may become a time when they need this and things that we do to help people may be repaid at a later date,” said Ray.
If you would like to donate, they’re asking for things like extension chords, small demolition items, and cleaning supplies. You can drop off the items at the Hayti Fire Department or with the Airport Manager at the Kennett Memorial Airport.
