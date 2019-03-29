First Alert Friday Outlook

It would be nice to be able to forecast more of the weather we enjoyed yesterday (warmest day of the year thus far) but unfortunately it’s not to be as a strong early spring weather system sweeps through tonight and tomorrow. Although some showers are likely at times today, the heavier rains look more likely late tonight into Saturday. We are not currently outlooked for severe storms….but given the time of year a few strong storms look possible. Bigger issue may end up as unneeded heavy downpours especially Saturday. Current QPF’s are running about ½” to 1 ½” inches….but of course some locally heavy downpours look possible. With rivers (especially the Mississippi) running high, heavy rainfall could be an issue.
As rain moves out Saturday afternoon, colder air will be blowing in. Morning highs will be mainly in the 50s…maybe even a few 60s southeast….but it will be turning much chillier by afternoon and evening as northwest winds begin to pick up. Sunshine will return on Sunday but with much below average highs near 50 or so. Another potential issue will be overnight lows. Sunday morning will be cold but breezy….could be a bit of frost/freeze in a few locations. Better chance of frost/freeze will be Sunday night into Monday morning, and some official advisories look possible.
