Facial recognition technology helps find lost pets

GAINESVILLE, FL (CBS) - For many pet parents, our animals are constantly in the spotlight, and in front of our cameras.
However, one picture might be all it takes to bring your pet home if they go missing.
Finding Rover uses facial recognition technology to connect you with your pet if they ever go astray.
“If your kid got lost, you want to be able to find your kid,” Paris Osaze-Allen, with the Alachua County Humane Society, said. “It’s the same concept. You wan to be able to find your cat or dog if they ever get out of the house.”
How does it work? It’s simple.
If you find a dog, you take a picture of it and submit it on the app or the website.
If the dog’s owner registered it, then there will be a match.
“This cuts out the middle man and allows the finder to directly access the owner’s information,” Ricky Scricca, with the Alachua County Humane Society, said.
In Gainesville. Florida, the Alachua County Humane Society is often that middle man. Their kennels are full and their walls are filled with lost pet fliers.
This process may limit the amount of lost animals they receive, which is why they have already registered all of their animals currently in the shelter, and they advise you to do the same.
“After adoption, our adopters’ information is going to be automatically connected with this pet’s features and attributes,” Ricky Scricca said.
