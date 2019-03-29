Carbondale man sentenced to prison after fight with roommate over medication, ramen noodles

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to prison after a fight with his roommate.
Reginald A. Glasper, 31, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
On April 18, 2017, deputies responded to the Crab Orchard Mobile Home Park in rural Carbondale after a 911 call from Glasper’s roommate. The man told officers Glasper threatened to shoot him with his pistol after they got into an argument over some medication and ramen noodles.
The roommate told officers Glasper had pulled a pistol on him the day before for the same thing. He said Glasper had a .380 pistol and a “sawed-off” shotgun.
During a search of the home, deputies say they found a .380 Colt pistol and a modified shotgun with a defaced serial number, as well as some pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found assorted drug paraphernalia.
Glasper admitted to officers that the guns were his. He had prior felony convictions for residential burglary and aggravated assault out of the state of Georgia and was prohibited from having weapons.
On March 28, 2019, Glasper pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was the prosecution for the state.
