Bald Knob Cross helps improve experiences through campaign

ALTO PASS, IL (KFVS) -The ‘$1 for the Cross’ campaign began in 2009 by the Board of Directors for Bald Knob Cross. The site has held Easter sunrise service annually since the 1930s. The Board decided to make Palm Sunday the day they would ask the churches in the Heartland to keep them in mind.
This campaign, along with several others, have helped raise the funds needed to completely restore the Bald Knob Cross structure which was rededicated in 2012.
The campaign also keeps those visiting the cross to visit it for completely free.
Teresa Gilbert, the executive director of Bald Knob Cross, says that nearly 30,000 people visit annually.
Gilbert says that they almost run completely on donations, and that money does not have to come through a church. Anyone can donate on their own by visiting www.baldknobcross.com.
She says that the donations have restored the cross and added a observation tower, landscaping, benches, picnic tables, and have money other projects they would like to accomplish.
