Akron man opens fire on housemate for eating his chicken, Police say

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -An Elderly Akron man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting a housemate over chicken.
Kenneth B. Fry, of West Dalton Street in Akron, was picked up on a warrant for a felonious assault that reportedly occurred on March 12 at his rooming house residence.
The victim told Akron Police that Fry choked and shot him in the shoulder because he took two pieces of chicken he had just cooked.
The victim was taken to Akron General Medical Center by an unknown vehicle.
