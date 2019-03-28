Young brothers save drowning girl at CA beach birthday party

SANTA CRUZ, CA (KION/CNN) - Two brothers from California are being hailed as heroes after they pulled a young drowning girl out of the ocean, saving her life.
Rhys and Bryce Watson, ages 7 and 10, have the courage anyone would hope to have when faced with a dangerous situation. They were at a birthday party Saturday afternoon at a beach near Santa Cruz, CA, when Rhys noticed a girl who no longer looked like she was playing.
"Her head was going under the water [almost up to] her eyes. So, then, I told him [Bryce], ‘That girl is drowning,’” Rhys said.
When his younger brother told him about the girl’s struggle, Bryce didn’t hesitate to step up. He immediately swam over to the girl.
"I had a chance to save her and I decided I should, so I did,” Bryce said. "As I jump out there, I feel kind of scared, but it feels like my brain just calms me down, which feels weird because I thought it was going to be really scared."
Bryce carried the girl to safety, and when they got back to the sand, her dad ran over to help.
"The dad was laying her on her tummy, pushing her, and then, the water was spilling out of her mouth,” Rhys said.
Bryce was glad he could help when he and his brother trusted their natural instincts and saved someone in danger.
"After that, my feelings, my happiness, just skyrocketed,” he said.
The boys’ mother, Nicole Watson, says she’s proud as can be.
"I don't think I could have ever imparted – even though I tried – this has to come from within. I am proud that they thought of someone else, that they acted quickly and that I'm their mom,” she said.
Thanks to Rhys and Bryce, the girl is expected to make a full recovery. Both boys say they are now looking into careers in search and rescue.
