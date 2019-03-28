18-year-old accused of rape of a high school student

FULTON, KY (KFVS) - An 18-year-old of Fulton, Kentucky has been charged with rape after an incident reportedly occurred at Fulton City High School.
Rodney Hollowell has been charged with first-degree rape, and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
This information is according to the Fulton Police Department.
Police said on Wednesday, March 27 they received a report from faculty at the Fulton City High School that a sexual assault occurred on campus.
As police investigated they determined that Hollowell had sexual contact with a 15-year-old female without her consent.
Police said Hollowell was taken to the Fulton Police Department for questioning and he admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile.
He was arrested and is being held at the Fulton County Detention Center. No bond has been set as of the time of this release.
