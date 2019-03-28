Woman who reported being robbed near Mall arrested for doctor shopping

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police say a woman who reported being robbed outside of a store near Kentucky Oaks Mall has been arrested for doctor shopping.
Kristina Clutts, 49, of Paducah, Ky. was arrested on Wednesday, March 27 on a charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
She claimed a man rolled from underneath her car and robbed her in the Hobby Lobby parking lot. She claimed the man took a drawstring backpack containing $20, personal items and prescriptions before rolling underneath another car. Clutts said after several minutes she got out of her car and reported the robbery.
After interviewing a number of people, investigators could not find any evidence to her story. Detectives found she had been getting prescriptions from several physicians.
Clutts was interviewed, arrested and booked into the county jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.