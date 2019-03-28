What you need to know March 28

This photo of puffy white clouds in the sky was taken near Olive Branch, IL. (Source: William Foeste)
By Jasmine Adams | March 28, 2019 at 4:11 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 4:11 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 28.

First Alert Forecast

Clouds are increasing this morning. Lisa Michaels says most central and especially southern counties will see sunshine in the morning.

Light sprinkles/rain is possible in our northern counties during the first half of today. We will have better chances of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.

Winds will start picking up out of the southwest with stronger gusts between 20-25mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, some southern counties may even reach the low 70s.

Scattered showers and even the chance of a thunderstorm will occur through Friday and Saturday.

There severe threat is looking rather low, but some storms could have strong winds. It looks like central and northern areas in the Heartland could see an inch of rain with isolated areas seeing more.

Sunday will be the dry, but it will also be the coolest day of the weekend.

