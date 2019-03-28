What you need to know March 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 28.
Clouds are increasing this morning. Lisa Michaels says most central and especially southern counties will see sunshine in the morning.
Light sprinkles/rain is possible in our northern counties during the first half of today. We will have better chances of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.
Winds will start picking up out of the southwest with stronger gusts between 20-25mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, some southern counties may even reach the low 70s.
Scattered showers and even the chance of a thunderstorm will occur through Friday and Saturday.
There severe threat is looking rather low, but some storms could have strong winds. It looks like central and northern areas in the Heartland could see an inch of rain with isolated areas seeing more.
Sunday will be the dry, but it will also be the coolest day of the weekend.
- A roller rink called elite skate will open to the public in Sikeston, Missouri on Thursday.
- The winning numbers for another large Powerball Jackpot were drawn Wednesday.
- A Ballard County Sheriff K-9 helped in the arrest of a man driving a dump truck containing methamphetamine.
- One person is dead and another injured following a crash in Union County, Illinois.
An armed jeweler confronted masked robbery suspects in a Las Vegas shootout.
A New York police officer has earned himself the nickname “gamer cop.”
