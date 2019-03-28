Two arrested in Paducah drug-trafficking investigation

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Multiple people were arrested on warrants on Wednesday, March 27.
Paudcah police drug detectives were investigating reports of illegal drug sales at a house in the 2900 block of Adams Street.
Detectives gathered enough evidence and obtained a search warrant for the house.
64-year-old Steven A. Jackson was arrested on a warrant charging with parole violation.
33-year-old Taryn D. Ridgeway was arrested on warrants charging her with first-degree bail-jumping, failure to appear, driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The drug-trafficking investigation will be presented to a grand jury.
