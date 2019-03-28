TN 16-year-old sought by police, considered armed and dangerous

CLARKSVILLE, TN (KFVS) - Police in Clarksville, Tennessee are searching for a 16-year-old who they say is linked to several crimes and is considered armed and dangerous.
Police said Tai Harrell left his home in Clarksville on August 7, 2018.
He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds.
Since October of 2018, police said they have taken out 24 juvenile petitions for Harrell’s involvement in property theft and traffic related crimes.
Police said his behavior is escalating.
Harrell has been linked to multiple incidents of auto thefts, credit card fraud and evading police.
Police said a network of people willing to hide the teen and his disregard for the public’s safety has allowed him to evade capture. Police said Harrell has fled recklessly from police in a motor vehicle on multiple occasions.
On March 24, 2019 around 9:30 p.m., police said Harrell pulled alongside another car in a stolen vehicle. This incident was on the 101st Airborne Parkway.
The people inside the car were people Harrell was familiar with according to police. Harrell pointed a firearm at them.
Police said the people were able to get away without harm, but did not report the incident until the next day on March 25.
Their report came after another, more violent encounter they had with Harrell. Police said the victims were spotted by Harrell, around 3 p.m. near the movie theater on Tiny Town Rd. Harrell tried to run them off the road but they fled.
Police said Harrell followed them on the interstate ramming their vehicle and pointing a firearm at the occupants. He continued to follow them onto the interstate, rammed their vehicle and pointed a firearm at them according to police.
Police explained that this encounter continued to the area of Governor’s Square Mall and the victim’s vehicle was rammed several more times until they finally got away and contacted officials.
After this incident officers said they found Harrell in the stolen vehicle, but chose not to pursue the vehicle due to Harrell’s reckless, dangerous driving, heavy traffic and possible endangerment of the public.
That vehicle was found a short time later by officers at the Verge, 1523 Nolen Rd, abandoned by Harrell according to police.
Officers cleared the area to search and keep watch throughout the night. They did not locate Harrell again.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Harrell. Officials said they will not hesitate to criminally charge anyone who chooses to hide or assist Harrell. He has juvenile petitions on file for charges ranging from runaway, auto theft, burglary, felony evading, reckless endangerment, credit card fraud to multiple counts of aggravated assault.
Harrell should be considered armed and dangerous according to police.
If spotted, call 911. Anyone with information can contact Detective Bartel, 931-648-0656, ext. 5144, TIPSLINE 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
