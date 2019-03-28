Tax on streaming services proposed in Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Plopping down on the couch and turning on your favorite shows and movies on streaming services could cost Illinoisans more in taxes if a new proposed bill passes.
The bill is HB 3359. As it’s written now, it proposes putting a 5 percent tax on gross revenues of streaming companies and a 1 percent tax directly on the consumer. It was submitted to the State House on February 15, 2019.
Many people we spoke with had mixed feelings about this proposed law when Heartland News reporters asked about it in Carbondale. Generally, people opposed the new tax. However, many people were indifferent because they still don’t use streaming services due to low quality bandwidth from their internet providers in rural areas.
Still, people in southern Illinois watch movies of course. A lot of people just stay old fashioned and go to video rental stores like the family video in Carbondale where Michael Page works.
Which is still a busy business according to him.
“I applied here because I always used to shop here when I was younger,” he said, “and continued to as I grew up, and I was thrilled to know it was still fairly busy.”
At his job, Page feels as though he’s the “human Netflix” service, because he’s always helping people find something to watch.
“A lot of people come in and they don’t know what they want but they know they wanna watch a movie this weekend,” he said, “so they’ll ask, ‘what should I get?' and all of a sudden I’m the recommending party instead of the algorithm that the streaming services use."
That interaction between people is why Page thinks video rental stores still do well around here, and why many people our reporters talked to feel much pressure from this possible tax.
“The Human Interaction is my favorite part and I think that’s business is still going, because people enjoy conversations and human contact as opposed to just dealing with computers and the internet.”
