Search for suspect ends on roof of house

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The search for a suspect accused of domestic battery led police through yards, bushes, and ended on the roof of a house.
Rick Jefferson was arrested Mar. 27 on suspicion of domestic battery 3rd degree, fleeing, and violation of a no-contact order after police responded to an incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that Jefferson had struck her in the face with his fist during an argument.
Police then began looking for Jefferson.
“Rick Jefferson was seen outside the residence in a neighboring yard attempting to hide in some bushes. When he noticed the officers, he disregarded their commands and fled the scene through several yards while jumping fences,” the probable cause affidavit noted.
Officers found Jefferson several houses away from where the incident happened, hiding on the roof of a house.
A $30,000 bond was set for Jefferson, who will be arraigned April 19 in circuit court.
