People in the Heartland dreaming big for Powerball jackpot

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The winning numbers for another large Powerball Jackpot could be drawn Wednesday, March 27 and people in the Heartland were buying tickets left and right.
Wednesday’s winning numbers: 44-62-20-37-16-and Powerball is 12
The jackpot had climbed to more than $750 million and the line to buy tickets at a gas station in Sikeston, Mo. was out the door on Wednesday afternoon.
While the chances of winning are slim at about 1 in 292 million, that did not stop ticket holders from dreaming big on how they would spend their winnings.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.