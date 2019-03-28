Partly Sunny and Warm!

Clouds increasing this morning from the northwest. Most central and especially southern counties will see sunshine in the morning. Light sprinkles/rain is possible in our northern counties during the first half of today. Clouds thickening and better chances of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Winds will start picking up out of the southwest with stronger gusts between 20-25mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, some southern counties may even reach the low 70s.