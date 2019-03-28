New roller skating rink opening in Sikeston, MO

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Parents in Sikeston, Missouri will soon have a new place to take their kids.
A roller rink called elite skate will open to the public on Thursday, March 27.
The venue rents and sells skates, has arcade games, pool tables and a snack bar.
Owner Sherry Payne says the community has shown a lot of interest and they have already booked some birthday parties.
Payne’s family has always dreamed of starting their own rink and says skating is great exercise and fun for all ages.
“I’m so excited for everybody else to get to try it. If there are people who want to bring their families out to people that used to skate that didn’t have a place to skate anymore, and I feel like this is going to be a safe place for them to come and gather.”
The new roller rink in Sikeston will be open Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
More information can be found on Elite Skate’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.