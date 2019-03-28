Kennett Humane Department needs help identifying owners who dumped their dogs

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - Authorities in Kennett are looking for the owners of several dogs who have been dumped recently in the city.
Animal Control Officers say they’ve had ten dogs dropped off in the last nine days, something that is illegal.
“It is illegal. It is a crime, abandonment is in the city of Kennett and the state of Missouri," said Humane Officer Tena Petix.
She said some of the dogs are in terrible condition and their owners could face more charges.
“They would also catch depending on the situation animal neglect or animal cruelty,” said Petix.
She said without the support of the community they wouldn’t be able to rescue all of the dogs.
“The support in Kennett is phenomenal as far as people doing all that they can do to help us financially, donating food whatever the need is," said Petix, “without them we’d be another statistic of euthanasia without a doubt because the city of Kennett couldn’t afford to vet all that comes through those doors.”
Petix asked everyone to look at the Facebook page and see if they recognize any of the dogs that have been dumped and can identify their owners.
