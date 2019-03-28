Illinois students, lawmaker work to make Ski the official state soda

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Should Ski soda be the official state soda of Illinois?
Illinois State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) and students from a school in southern Illinois say yes!
On Wednesday, March 27, students from Germantown Elementary visited the Illinois Capitol in support of legislation (HB 3073) that would make Ski soda the official state soda of Illinois.
Four students presented a testimony that taught lawmakers about the thriving soda business located in Breeze, Ill.
“In our region, just about everyone drinks Ski or has a favorable opinion of the citrus soda,” Rep. Meier said. "They did a superb job presenting their legislative proposal before the House committee.
Excel Bottling has bottled Ski soda since 1961. Over the last 58 years, the company has kept the same recipe for the naturally-flavored citrus soda, which uses pure cane sugar.
In addition to HB 3073, Rep. Meier filed a resolution that was unanimously adopted by the House of Representatives, which commends and celebrates the tradition of Excel Bottling. The resolution wishes them continued success in the future.
