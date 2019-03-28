Illinois State Police plan to increase patrols, safety checks in April

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - During the month of April, Illinois State Police officials will conduct several patrols and safety checks.
In Williamson County state police will conduct:
- Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
- Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Police said Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
- Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) which police officials said combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.
Officers working the detail will be watchful for:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.
