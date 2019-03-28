IL State Trooper killed; 15th squad car hit this year

Trooper Jones-Story was fatally struck on Thursday, March 28. (Source: Illinois State Police)
By Kaylie Ross | March 28, 2019 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 4:41 PM

FREEPORT, IL (KFVS) - An Illinois State Trooper was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, March 28.

According to the Illinois State Police, at approximately 11:24 a.m., Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a vehicle on Route 20 westbound, just west of IL Route 75 in Stephenson County. Trooper Jones-Story was outside her squad car when she struck and killed when a truck tractor semi-trailer struck the squad car and Trooper Jones-Story.

Today is a dark day for the Illinois State Police family. This is the six-year anniversary of the death of another Trooper, and now another brave soul, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, has made the ultimate sacrifice for people of this state. At this very moment, the men and women of the ISP are responding and focused on the job and mission, because that’s what Trooper Jones-Story would do.
ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly

Trooper Jones-Story was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica.

This is the 15th Illinois squad car hit this year.

