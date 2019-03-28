IL State Trooper killed; 15th squad car hit this year

FREEPORT, IL (KFVS) - An Illinois State Trooper was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, March 28.
According to the Illinois State Police, at approximately 11:24 a.m., Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a vehicle on Route 20 westbound, just west of IL Route 75 in Stephenson County. Trooper Jones-Story was outside her squad car when she struck and killed when a truck tractor semi-trailer struck the squad car and Trooper Jones-Story.
Trooper Jones-Story was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica.
This is the 15th Illinois squad car hit this year.
