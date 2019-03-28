IL man sentenced to 28 years after reported abuse of a 7-month-old

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Mt. Vernon, Illinois man has been sentenced to prison.
Officials said on March 27, a judge sentenced 32-year-old Ronald Phillips to 28 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for class x felony aggravated battery to a child.
In 2017 officials were called to investigate the suspected abuse of a seven-month-old child.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services responded on March 31, 2017 to St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon to the report.
Officials said investigators worked with the Jefferson County States Attorney, who successfully prosecuted Phillips.
Phillips was convicted by a jury of his peers in September of 2018.
