Free criminal record expungement, sealing clinic in Cairo

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - There will be a free criminal record expungement and sealing clinic on Saturday, March 30 in Cairo, Illinois.
It will be held at 3101 Elm Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attorneys will be available to assist eligible low-income Illinois residents, with qualifying adult misdemeanor and felony criminal records, apply to have their records expunged and or sealed.
It includes assistance with drafting petitions for the expungement and or sealing of their criminal records.
Expungement is a court ordered process allowing a person’s record of an arrest, court supervision or certain probations to be removed, or expunged, from their criminal record. Sealing removes eligible criminal convictions from public record and prevents most employers from accessing the person’s criminal record without legal authority.
Attendees are not required to bring their criminal records but it may be helpful.
Come prepared with the following information:
- Case number
- Date of arrest
- Arresting law enforcement agency
- Charges brought
- Any paperwork related to each case
For more information regarding the Expungement and Sealing Clinic, please call (618) 457-7800 ext. 6133.
It is hosted by Land of Lincoln Legal Aid in partnership with Man-Tra-Con Corporation, Rend Lake College, and the Southern 14 Workforce Investment Board
