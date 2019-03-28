Former Mississippi Co. sheriff to be sentenced in St. Louis

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A new sentencing date has been set for a former Mississippi County sheriff.
Cory Hutcheson will be sentenced on Monday, April 29 in St. Louis on federal charges.
In November 2018, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and illegally possessing and transferring the means of identification of others, in this case mobile telephone numbers, without lawful authority, and in connection with the commission of felony forgery.
Hutcheson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and a fine of $250,000 on the wire fraud charge and not more than five years and a fine of $250,000 on the transfer of identification information charge.
