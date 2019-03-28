First Alert Thursday Outlook

An area of showers and isolated thundershowers moved through northern counties of the Heartland this morning, but began to fizzle out by mid-morning. This afternoon is still expected to rebound nicely into a mainly dry, breezy and mild day. In fact, this will likely end up as one of the warmest days of the year so far, with highs above 70 for much of the region. Unfortunately, neither the ‘dry’ or the ‘mild’ are going to last much longer. An approaching weather system will bring clouds, showers and a few thunderstorms back to our area overnight from NW to SE. And then for tomorrow into Saturday we’ll have periods of showers and thunderstorms. Friday will still be mild with southerly winds, but chilly northwest winds will blow colder air back into the area on Saturday.