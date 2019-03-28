FEMA will not reimburse residents after McCracken Co. flood, tornado

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will not be reimbursing McCracken County residents after recent flooding and a tornado.
The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management advised the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management that at least 80 to 100 homes must have major impacting damage for FEMA to consider recommending a federal disaster declaration for individual assistance.
In addition, the KYEM Individual Assistance Section said a minimum of 25 homes and businesses must have major damage to warrant a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Specifically, the disaster loan requires 25 homes and businesses to have uninsured losses of more than 40 percent or their estimated fair market value.
According to OEM Director Jerome Mansfield, the county damage assessment report shows 15 houses and mobile homes have major damage and 35 homes experienced minor damage.
FEMA defines major damage as water that is 18 inches or more above the floor in an essential living space with a water line above electrical outlets or a water line greater than 18 inches on the first floor or when the basement is completely full of water.
According to emergency management, a FEMA preliminary damage assessment team visited Paducah on Tuesday to discuss assistance for costs to local governments in providing emergency protective measures such as installing floodgates and place water-over-the-road warning signs and barricades on flooded county roads.
The FEMA threshold for public disaster costs in McCracken County is $247,800.
Mansfield said expenses from the city and county combined will surpass that level.
Those costs would be reimbursable up to 75 percent under FEMA’s public assistance program if the President declared the county a federal flood disaster area. The Commonwealth of Kentucky would provide another 13 percent toward reimbursable costs.
Mansfield added that the tornado on March 14 did not qualify for FEMA individual assistance although five homes were destroyed and 20 others damaged.
He said OEM would coordinate with area churches and volunteer groups who are supplying help to McCracken County flood and tornado victims.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.