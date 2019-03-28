Construction season starts in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - You might see more “road work ahead” signs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. but mostly on side streets.
The City of Cape Girardeau released a list of their future planned construction projects to complete.
“Freeze and thaw, freeze and thaw, freeze and thaw. If there’s any cracks in it, any water in it gets down there, it’s just gonna make em bigger and that’s just the way it is," said Bill Coomer, a Cape Girardeau resident when talking about pot holes.
As the weather gets nicer, crews will be out working to fix some of the damage done to streets this winter.
“Well you know you’re on the side of the road for a while then, gotta pay for either a busted rim or flat tire or whatever. It’s an inconvenience, but I do see them trying to do something about it,” said Coomer.
“We’re starting to work our way from the bottom up,” said Casey Brunke, City of Cape Girardeau Assistant Public Works Director.
Pot holes and cracks in the road are examples of things they will fix.
“Four blocks of the street have “alligatored” which means that you can look at the street you see all these cracks kind of running through it. It looks basically like alligator skin. And so that being said we need to do something with that,” said Brunke.
The city’s main focus is side streets that need regular asphalt or concrete maintenance. According to Brunke, there shouldn’t be a lot of disruption.
“The contractor’s really good about going out and notifying homeowners around that street if they can’t park there for a day or two,” said Brunke.
The inconveniences that could come with construction are a price Coomer is willing to pay.
“Sometimes the price of progress costs us a little time and holds us back a little bit, but once it’s all done it’s worth it all in the end," said Coomer.
As always, Brunke is reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones and watch out for workers on the job.
