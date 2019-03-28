Baby seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County, Missouri, Wednesday, March 27.
The crash happened around 5:37 p.m. on Highway 53, five-miles North of Campbell.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP), Melissa A. Kirby, 32 of Kennett, was driving an SUV northbound when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and hit an SUV travelling southbound.
Kirby’s passenger, a female child under the age of one, was seriously injured in the crash.
The baby was flown to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment.
MHP reports the child was not buckled up in a car seat and Kirby was not wearing a seat belt.
Kirby was flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau with moderate injuries.
The driver of the SUV hit, Chad A. Roberts, 41 of Kennett, was transported to a hospital in Poplar Bluff for treatment of moderate injuries.
Roberts was reportedly wearing a seat belt.
According to MHP’s report, both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
