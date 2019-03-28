Arkansas man sentenced 10 years after getting meth by the mail

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFVS) - An Arkansas man was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in jail following a sentencing hearing in US District Court on Thursday, March 28.
Dalton Truax, 19, was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2018, entered a guilty plea in December 2018.
Investigators received information that a suspected package of methamphetamine was seized in the mail.
A detective drove the package to the target address, and Truax opened the door. The detective indicated that he had received a package by mistake.
That’s when the officer asked Truax had he been expecting a package, and was his name “Bill,” which was the name on the package, which Truax confirmed.
The detective handed Truax the package, identified himself as a police officer and told Truax that he was under arrest.
After searching Truax’s bedroom. law enforcement recovered packaging baggies, a digital scale, 9 baggies of marijuana, and a stolen S&W Bodyguard .380.
The narcotics were subsequently tested at DEA laboratory and contained approximately 389 grams of methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the Fourth Judaical District Drug Task Force.
Truax attempted to run away but was caught and placed in handcuffs.
