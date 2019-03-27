13-year-old girl’s house shot up in case of bullying, PA family says

POTTSTOWN, PA (WFMZ/CNN) - Family members of a 13-year-old say they fear bullying may have boiled over when a group of girls came to their house and taunted the teenager, minutes before gunfire erupted.
For 13-year-old Jasmin Samba, the bullying she has experienced since her family moved to Pottstown, PA, late last year is a nightmare that won’t end.
Bullies at Jasmin’s middle school have been ruthlessly targeting her, according to her family.
"At first, I was doing fine until they started calling me all kinds of names, talking about when they see me that they gonna put me in a body bag,” Jasmin said.
But the Samba family says they never could have imagined bullying may have led to gunshots being fired at their home.
A group of girls showed up at the family’s home Sunday night and began taunting Jasmin and calling her names. They left when police showed up, but 10 minutes later, gunfire erupted.
"Bullets started flying,” said Marie Samba, Jasmin’s mother. "It was like ‘pow pow pow.’ Glass was flying – I didn't even know what happened."
Bullet holes now dot the Sambas’ living room ceiling, walls and windows. Luckily, no one was injured.
"I started hearing broken glass. When I turned and looked at my window in front of me, I seen the holes,” Samba said. "I started screaming, 'Grab my kids.' We crawled army style with our feet, and I'm dragging my 10-year-old by her foot."
The family believes the bullying is connected to the shooting incident, and they say enough is enough.
“The police is gonna find you, and y'all gonna get locked up from doing this [and] over bullying,” said Jasmin in a message to the bullies.
Officials with the Pottstown School District called the incident horrendous and disturbing. They said the bullying has been an ongoing issue, and they’re cooperating with police.
