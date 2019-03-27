Williamson County CASA presented $7,500 check from Rent One employees

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Community members in Marion, Illinois come together to help children who need it the most. The owner of Rent One presented CASA with a check for $7,500 Wednesday morning, March 27. CASA is a non-profit that helps children in the court and foster care system.
CASA leaders say the money is going toward much-needed training.
"We can only serve as many children as we have trained advocates,” said Nannette Vaughg, Executive Director of CASA in Williamson County. “So we're just sitting and waiting-27 children we've had to sit on the sidelines. So with these 20 new advocates coming in we're going to be able to cover that here in a few weeks we're going to be able to provide them a voice in court that they very much need."
All the money raised came from the employees of Rent One, with the owners matching that donation dollar for dollar.
If you’d like to help, CASA has another fundraiser at the Hub in Marion with a bunch of inflatable fun houses for foster kids and the community.
