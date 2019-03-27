What you need to know March 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 27.
Bring a jacket! It’ll be a cold and light frosty Wednesday morning with temps ranging form the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Lisa Michaels says there will be lots of sunny skies are in the forecast today with temperatures warming up quickly heading into the afternoon.
High temps will be in the low to mid 60s.
Clouds move in late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered light rain will push in through the morning hours.
Moderate showers look to hold off until the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Rain/Storms will continue to be in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Sunday is going to be the dry day of the weekend, but cool.
- The next Powerball Lottery drawing will be held tomorrow for the $750 dollar prize.
- Illinois lawmakers have introduced a bill that would double the state’s gas tax.
- A furnace that exploded under a home on in Hamilton County on Tuesday evening.
- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a gas line leak at Long John Silver’s on Tuesday.
An Ohio woman told police she didn’t stop during a high-speed chase because she was late for work.
A prize-winning show dog is back with her owner after escaping at one of the world’s busiest airports.
