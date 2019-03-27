TN man charged with rape of a child, investigation continues

Grantham of Gleason, Tn was arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
By Jasmine Adams | March 27, 2019 at 8:36 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 8:36 AM

GLEASON, TN (KFVS) - Weakley County Sheriff’s Department officials said a man is facing several charges following an investigation into his association with several underage girls.

According to officials, 59-year-old Clarence Allen Grantham of Gleason, Tn was arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and other charges as part of an investigation into his association with underage girls in Gleason.

A release from Investigator Captain Randall McGowan said following a series of interviews and a medical examination, investigators with the sheriff’s department have filed a charge of rape of a child against Grantham.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

