Suspect fires shotgun at deputy, arrested in Washington Co., MO

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - On March 26 Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Thompson stopped a vehicle on Highway 21.
Thompson said during the stop a man driving a maroon Dodge truck passed by while frantically yelling.
According to Thompson, he believed the male needed help.
The man pulled into a driveway and stopped behind a residence. After Thompson cleared the traffic stop, he said he followed up with the man behind the residence.
When Thompson arrived, he said the man produced a shotgun, pointed it at him and discharged one round.
The suspect then fled into a garage. Thompson said he sought cover and requested assistance.
When responding deputies arrived at the scene along with Potosi City Officers, the suspect fired again.
According to officials, the subject eventually left the garage without the weapon and was taken into custody without incident.
Charges are being sought in relation to this incident.
