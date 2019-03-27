Structure fire leaves property a total loss in Pemiscot Co., MO

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Crews responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, March 26 in Pemiscot County, Missouri.
According to officials with Portageville Fire and Rescue they were called out at 5:56 p.m. at the request of the Wardell Fire Department.
Officials said they responded to the western end of Pemiscot County Rd 212.
The fire department assisted with a fully involved structure fire.
Officials said the home was occupied at the time of the fire and all occupants got out of the home with no injuries.
The property is considered to be a total loss.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.