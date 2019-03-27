Shooting investigation underway at hamburger shop drive-thru

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting at a hamburger shop Wednesday morning, March 27.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an unknown suspect walked up to a vehicle in the drive-thru lane at Hamburger Express and fired at the vehicle and took off running westbound on William St.
Police were called to the scene around 10:40 a.m., but when they arrived the vehicle shot at was gone.
Sgt. Hann says there was at least one person in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but the number of occupants in the vehicle is unknown.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting. Police say area hospitals have not received any gunshot wound patients.
A second vehicle was towed from Hamburger Express.
Officials say the second vehicle was caught in the crossfire of the shooting.
There is no description of the suspect at this time.
Sgt. Hann says officers are in the process of trying to review video of the incident.
