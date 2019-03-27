Sen. Schimpf passes legislation to help grow Kaskaskia Port District

By Kaylie Ross | March 27, 2019 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 4:42 PM

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Thanks to legislation sponsored by IL Senator Paul Schmipf (R-Waterloo) and the Illinois Senate, the Kaskaskia Port District could soon apply for vital state grants.

The district is an important economic engine in southern Illinois.

The Kaskaskia Port District is an important tool for growing the economy of southern Illinois. This legislation will make sure that they are able to best take advantage of state resources to grow jobs and bring in new businesses and jobs.
Senator Schmipf

The district previously tried to apply for a Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity development grant but was denied.

Schmipf’s Senate Bill 1825 would allow the port districts to apply directly for grants.

The legislation passed the Senate unanimously on Wednesday, March 27 and now its heads to the House for consideration.

