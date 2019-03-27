Sen. Schimpf passes legislation to help grow Kaskaskia Port District

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Thanks to legislation sponsored by IL Senator Paul Schmipf (R-Waterloo) and the Illinois Senate, the Kaskaskia Port District could soon apply for vital state grants.
The district is an important economic engine in southern Illinois.
The district previously tried to apply for a Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity development grant but was denied.
Schmipf’s Senate Bill 1825 would allow the port districts to apply directly for grants.
The legislation passed the Senate unanimously on Wednesday, March 27 and now its heads to the House for consideration.
