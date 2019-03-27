Real IDs now available for Illinois residents

The REAL IDs will be offered alongside the state’s current driver’s licenses. (Source: Cyber Drive Illinois)
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (KFVS) - REAL ID Driver’s licenses are now being offered to Illinois residents.

The REAL IDs will be offered alongside the state’s current driver’s licenses.

Illinois residents are not required to get a REAL ID but they will need them after October 1, 2020 to board domestic flights and visit military bases.

A valid U.S. passport is also an acceptable alternative to a REAL ID card.

REAL ID cards will have a gold star marking in the top right corner, while standard driver’s licenses will be marked with the phrase “Federal Limits Apply.”

To obtain an Illinois REAL ID card, all applicants must provide:

  • One document proving identity (examples: a U.S. birth certificate, a U.S. passport, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form). IMPORTANT: Name change documents, such as a marriage certificate, will be required if the applicant’s current name is different than the name that appears on the document used to prove identity (example: birth certificate).
  • One document proving Social Security Number (SSN) (examples: an SSN card, a W-2 or a pay stub with full SSN).
  • Two documents proving residency with the applicant’s correct name and address (examples: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or bank statement).
  • One document proving signature (examples: a credit/debit card, a canceled check or a current Illinois DL/ID).

To see a full list of approved documents, click here. For more information on REAL ID, click here.

