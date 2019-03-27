Rain chances increase for the next few days

Clouds will increase overnight tonight, bringing a chance at rain for the next few days. Enjoy the dry night tonight, lows will only drop into the 40s for most of the area. Thursday will begin partly cloudy but clouds will increase through the day, bringing a chance for a few scattered showers by the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers continue Friday with thunderstorms possible on Saturday. Sunday will be dry but cooler.