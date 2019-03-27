Portion of Route 127 closure to continue in Union County

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A stretch of Route 127 In Union County will be closed for at least another four weeks the end of April 2019.
That’s according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Officials tell Heartland News when the road does reopen it will be down to one lane and a traffic light will be added.
Crews closed the stretch of road last month to deal with water underneath the road. Officials say they’ll start working on permanent fix this summer.
“It’s been doing it pretty much the whole time I’ve been running this route," said Garrett Lambert.
The route Lambert is talking about is Route 127 south of Alto Pass. He drives it daily to deliver big stone garden ornaments from Longshadow in Pomona.
Lambert has seen closed and reopened for construction multiple times in recent years always putting him on a long detour.
It’s also a headache for people like Keith Miley with IDOT.
"We want to keep that portion of the road open as long as we can it serves probably about 1,500 vehicles a day,” he said.
Beneath everything is a layer of limestone, on top of that, a layer of rock soil dirt and other things, and then the road. The problem is all the rain washes away the soil and rock layer and not the limestone.
“So when we get into the dry season we don’t see as much movement,” Miley said. “Right now is not the time of year where you can do that kind of work. You have to have good construction material and it’s just too wet right now.”
