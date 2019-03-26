Police: NC man accused of locking young girls in basement, treating one as sex slave

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) - Police are accusing David and Loretta Lynn Wolfington of keeping two young girls in the basement of their home and sexually assaulting one of the girls for over a month.
Warrants document one child as being kept in the basement of a Kings Mountain home for nearly two months – the other for six.
Police accuse 57-year-old David Wolfington of raping and abusing a 15-year-old girl and keeping another girl in the basement without access to food or water.
Loretta Wolfington, 38, is facing a handful of charges for reportedly helping him.
Court documents state Wolfington sexually assaulted the 15-year-old on multiple occasions between July 1 and August 31, 2018.
During that time, Wolfington kept the 15-year-old and a 12-year-old held in basement without “adequate food/water and access to personal hygiene.”
David Wolfington was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child under 15-years-old, statutory sex offense with a child under 15-years-old, sexual servitude of a child victim, child abuse sexual act, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child abuse.
Court documents say the 15-year-old was sexually assaulted but do not mention the 12-year-old being sexually assaulted.
WBTV will not identify the victims due to their ages and the circumstances of the alleged crimes.
Loretta Lynn Wolfington is charged with two counts aiding and abetting a statutory sex offence with child under 15-year-old, aid/abet sexual servitude of a child victim and aid/abet child abuse-sexual act.
Her next court date is set for April 11.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.