Police arrest man on robbery, assault charges within minutes of searching

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - On Monday, March 25 around 10:48 a.m. officers were called to a residence on Taylor Drive in Murray, Kentucky.
Officers with the Murray Police Department said one person at the residence said a man, who was identified as Jason Dickey, 40 of Murray, came into the residence with a handgun demanding money and other items.
The victim also said Dickey struck them on the side of the head.
Officers said Dickey left the scene before they arrived.
Information was passed along to other officers who canvassed the area.
Officers said Dickey was found within minutes of searching. He was detained for questioning.
Jason Dickey was taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
