‘New Parents Act’ would allow new parents more time with baby

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) - Republicans introduced a bill aimed at giving new parents more flexibility to spend more time with their new child.
Senators Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney and Ann Wagner and Representative Dan Crenshaw held a news conference to announce the “New Parents Act” on Wednesday, March 27.
The proposed legislation would allow parents to tap into their social security benefits and finance three months of leave or longer.
Senators said it will help parents plan how much time they want to take off from work and spend time at home with their newborn or newly adopted child.
“Our proposal would let new parents pull forward a portion of their social benefits for 1, 2, 3 months toward parental leave after the birth or adoption of a child,” Sen. Rubio said. “In exchange, parents can either choose to delay their retirement by either six months per child, or they have the option of receiving a reduced social security benefit during the first five years of retirement at an equal size.”
He said the benefit would be transferable to both parents in the household and available to working moms and dads alike.
