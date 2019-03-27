Murray judge appointed to Kentucky Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a Murray, Kentucky native the office of Justice for the First Supreme Court District of Kentucky on Wednesday, March 27.
Judge David Cowan Buckingham graduated from Murray State University in 1974 and the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in 1977.
After serving as an appellate judge for 14 years he retired in 2011 and returned to private practice.
“I appreciate the confidence Gov. Bevin has shown in me by appointing me to the Kentucky Supreme Court,” said Judge Buckingham. “I pledge to the people of Kentucky that I will serve diligently and to the best of my ability.”
Judge Buckingham resides in Murray with his family.
