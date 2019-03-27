Moon rocks, hoverboards, more all part of upcoming STEAM family night

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - For a second year, Murphysboro Middle School (MMS) will be hosting a community night of fun, exploration and education.
MMS is holding its STEAM Night Thursday, March 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
STEAM is an educational initiative describing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
At the event, there will be nearly 50 different interactive booths for parents and students of all ages to enjoy.
Some of the booths include SIU’s moon buggy, STAR lab, moon rocks on loan from NASA, hoverboards, live animals, archaeologists, and much more.
Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase. Cash only will be accepted.
Monetary donations will also be accepted to help support further science related education and events.
Entrance to the event with be on the North side of MMS, through the cafeteria.
