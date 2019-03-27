Missouri House advances plan for $100M for roads, bridges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House lawmakers are advancing a plan to spend $100 million in taxpayer dollars on roads and bridges.
The Republican-led House on Tuesday gave initial approval to a proposal to use un-earmarked general tax revenue to pay for infrastructure repairs.
The plan is an alternative to Republican Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to borrow roughly $350 million for bridges.
House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says he intends to set aside another $100 million for roads for the next several years. He says that would save an estimated $100 million in interest the state would face under Parson's borrowing plan.
Several Democratic critics on Tuesday said Smith’s plan would take money from the same pot that’s used to pay for public education, public defenders and care for people with developmental disabilities.